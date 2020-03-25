COVID-19 pandemic March 25 updates

Posted by — March 25, 2020 in News Leave a reply
covid-19-pandemic-march-25-updates

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 / 06: 36 AM CDT
/ Updated: Mar 25, 2020 / 06: 36 AM CDT

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for March 25, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

A full list and explanation of the stay-at-home order and essential businesses is available here.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

More COVID-19 Pandemic Stories

You May Also Like

mass-transit-and-dmv-updates

Mass Transit and DMV updates

neman:-hot-peppers-and-the-worst-game-show-ever

🔥Neman: Hot peppers and the worst game show ever🔥

transfer-news-live:-&apos;agent&apos;-rashford-messages-man-utd-target-jadon-sancho;-arsenal-chelsea,-liverpool-latest

🔥Transfer news LIVE: 'Agent' Rashford messages Man Utd target Jadon Sancho; Arsenal Chelsea, Liverpool latest🔥

10-best-microwaves-of-2020:-combination,-retro-and-more

🔥10 best microwaves of 2020: combination, retro and more🔥

About the Author: Juli Rone

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *