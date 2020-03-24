covid-19-pandemic-march-24-updates:-summerfest-postpones-event-due-to-coronavirus

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 / 06: 14 AM CDT

/ Updated: Mar 24, 2020 / 06: 14 AM CDT

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for March 24, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

A full list and explanation of the stay-at-home order and essential businesses is available here.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

6 a.m.

Organizers of the music festival that draws hundreds of thousands of people to Milwaukee’s lakefront each summer has postponed the event for the first time in its 52-year history due to the coronavirus. Summerfest was scheduled to run from June 24 to 29 and June 30 to July 5.

Virus deaths mount in the U.S. and Europe as world enters critical period

BERLIN — As virus deaths mounted and Americans hoped for some economic relief Tuesday from their divided government, heath officials and leaders warned that the world was entering a critical period that would determine just how deeply the pandemic slices through their nations.

While Chinese authorities said they would finally end a two-month lockdown in hard-hit Hubei province where the coronavirus outbreak first began, nations in Europe, North America and elsewhere pressed harder to enforce the stay-at-home restrictions placed on 1.5 billion people worldwide.

Trump says he intends to reopen country in weeks, not months

WASHINGTON — As cases of coronavirus rise, President Donald Trump said that he wants to reopen the country for business in weeks, not months, and claimed, without evidence, that continued closures could result in more deaths than the pandemic itself.

“We can’t have the cure be worse than the problem,” Trump told reporters at a briefing Monday, echoing a midnight Sunday tweet. “We have to open our country because that causes problems that, in my opinion, could be far bigger problems.”

Saying final farewells during a pandemic

Saying goodbye to a loved one is always a difficult process, but during this coronavirus crisis, end-of-life rituals are changing — and challenging.

WGN’s Mike Lowe reports on life and death during the COVID-19 pandemic.

