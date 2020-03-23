covid-19-pandemic-march-23-updates

Crowds packed California beaches despite shelter in place order

Crowds descended on California beaches, hiking trails and parks over the weekend in open defiance of a state order to shelter in place and avoid close contact with others.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a shelter in place order directing the state’s nearly 40 million residents to stay home beginning March 20 to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Dr. Murphy answers WGN viewer COVID-19 questions – 3/23

Dr. Robert Murphy is a professor of infectious disease at Northwestern University`s Feinberg School of Medicine and the executive director of The Institute for Global Health.

Several first responders test positive for COVID-19 as Pritzker demands more medical supplies

CHICAGO — Over 1,000 cases of COVID-19 are now confirmed in Illinois, and among the cases are emergency respondents, police officers, firefighters and doctors.

It is not clear at this time how these public servants may have contracted the novel virus.

