covid-19-pandemic-march-21-updates:-illinois-‘stay-at-home’-order-to-begin-in-a-few-hours

Posted: Mar 21, 2020 / 07: 26 AM CDT

/ Updated: Mar 21, 2020 / 07: 26 AM CDT

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MARCH 19: A man walks along Michigan Avenue on March 19, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. Michigan Avenue, normally a vibrant street packed with offices, hotels, restaurants, museums and tourist shops, is now nearly deserted as many of those businesses have been closed while the city practices social distancing in an attempt to curtail the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for March 21, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

A full list and explanation of the stay-at-home order and essential businesses is available here.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

7 a.m.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker’s “stay-at-home” order is set to begin at 5 p.m. and go until April 7.

Like other states, the order will mean residents can still go to the grocery stores, put gas in their cars, take walks outside and make pharmacy runs.

All local roads, including the interstate highways and tollways, will remain open to traffic, as well. Delivery works should still report to work, the governor said.

Businesses such as gyms, spas, salons, barber shops and tattoo parlors must close by Saturday.

Click HERE for a full list of what will be open during the order.