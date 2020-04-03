covid-19-pandemic-april-3-updates:-lightfoot,-interim-police-superintendent-to-thank-donors

by: WGN Web Desk

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 / 07: 08 AM CDT

/ Updated: Apr 3, 2020 / 07: 08 AM CDT

Information in the COVID-19 pandemic is evolving rapidly, so to help keep WGN viewers informed with the latest updates, follow our live blog for April 3, 2020.

These updates will mostly focus on the Chicago area, but will include some national and international news as well.

A full list and explanation of the stay-at-home order and essential businesses is available here.

Newest updates are at the top of this post.

7 a.m.

Mayor Lightfoot will join Interim Chicago Police Superintendent Charlie Beck to thank the more than 100 donors that have supported Chicago’s police officers on the front lines of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Press conference scheduled for 9: 15 a.m.

More COVID-19 Pandemic Stories

More than 6,000 dead in US COVID-19 outbreak

With more than 6,000 deaths from coronavirus, US health officials and state leaders across the country are urging a stronger response to the outbreak.

In New York, where 2,468 people have died from the virus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state has about six days left before it runs out of ventilators.

Read the Full Article

States demand ventilators as feds ration limited supply

WASHINGTON — Two weeks ago, the Pentagon promised to make as many as 2,000 military ventilators available as the federal government strains to contend with the coronavirus pandemic. As of Wednesday, less than half had been allocated, despite a desperate need across the country.

At the Federal Emergency Management Agency, tasked with coordinating the federal response to the outbreak, about 9,000 additional ventilators are also on hold as officials seek to determine where they are needed most urgently.

Read the Full Article

Navy fires captain who sought help for virus-stricken aircraft carrier

WASHINGTON — The captain of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier facing a growing outbreak of the coronavirus on his ship was fired by Navy leaders who said he created a panic by sending his memo pleading for help to too many people.

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said the ship’s commander, Capt. Brett Crozier, “demonstrated extremely poor judgment” in the middle of a crisis. He said the captain copied too many people on the memo, which was leaked to a California newspaper and quickly spread to many news outlets.

Read the Full Article