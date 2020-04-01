covid-19-pandemic-april-1-updates

VIDEO: Husband sings through Alabama nursing home window to his 83-year-old wife

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Touching video shows a husband singing to his wife through the window of an assisted living facility after she tested positive for coronavirus.

Jerry Perkins and his wife Louise have been together for nearly 65 years.

Video

28 of 70 spring breakers on Mexico trip test positive for coronavirus

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Austin Public Health is investigating a large group of people with a cluster of positive COVID-19 cases returning from a spring break trip to Mexico, the agency said Tuesday.

APH says about a week-and-a-half ago, the group comprised of approximately 70 adults in their 20s left for a spring break trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on a chartered plane. Not all of those people came back on the same flight and some took commercial airlines back.

Video

Hospitals overflowing with bodies as coronavirus deaths surge in New York City

NEW YORK — It has become a grim ritual outside New York City’s hospitals: workers in protective gear loading the bodies of coronavirus victims into refrigerated trailers.

A surge in deaths in the epicenter of the crisis in the U.S. has overwhelmed the city’s permanent morgues and filled storage spaces in many hospitals to capacity. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending 85 refrigerated trucks to serve as temporary morgues, the city said.

