covid-19:-milind-soman-goes-out-on-mumbai-streets-for-groceries-amid-lockdown;-shares-photos

|

Updated: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 19: 06 [IST]

Model turned actor Milind Soman recently came out on Mumbai streets to shop for groceries amid the Coronavirus lockdown. After coming out of the house, Milind Soman shared his experience by posting some photos of himself wearing a mask. Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Milind Soman wrote, “Went out to the market for the first time yesterday. No cars. People in masks. Very very quiet. Feel fortunate to get a few fresh vegetables that were available just a few hundred meters from home. In the situation we are in today, so many people have so much less. When I read about whole families walking back 100’s of kilometres from cities to their villages, with little or no food and water, I know that I have a lot to be grateful for.” “Things in the market were well organized, the few people on the street were maintaining distance from each other outside shops and in front of the few vegetable and fruit vendors. I have never seen such orderly queues, or the kind of civic mindedness that I see today. It seems like the beginning of a big change, perhaps we will see a new social order in the years to come, different in ways that we cannot imagine,” Milind Soman added. In the above post, one can see, Milind Soman is pretty-much impressed with the preventive measures taken by the vendors. He applauded the sense of civic-mindedness among vendors as well as the customers. In the picture, he has covered himself with a hoodie and wore a mask. He also shared glimpses of empty streets of Mumbai. Also Read : Milind Soman Gives Hilarious Reaction On Trending On Social Media For His RSS Stint As A Boy! Meanwhile, Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar are fitness enthusiasts and often share pictures of their workout and running sessions. The actor was last seen as a judge in the MTV show, Supermodel Of The Year. He will next be seen in the web series, Four More Shots Please! Season 2.