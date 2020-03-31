covid-19-market-crash:-when-will-the-stock-market-recover?

There are three key scenarios investors should be planning for.When it comes to the 2020 stock market crash, there’s one question every investor wants to know – when will the market recover?Share traders recognise a market crash as a good opportunity to buy stocks at low prices. Unfortunately nobody can be certain whether prices will continue falling for many more months to come or if they’re on the verge of rebounding, say, tomorrow.In a note last week, Goldman Sachs analysts estimated the US stock market (S&P/500 index) would continue falling by another 20% within the next few months and would be unlikely to recover to February heights before next year.Others estimate a sharper recovery within the new few weeks or alternatively a long-winded recovery that could take years.Types of crashesWhat we do know is that the current market crash is driven by a major event – a pandemic that’s forcing thousands of businesses to close doors.Event-driven crashes tend to result in a quick rebound (aka a ‘v-shaped recovery’) as we saw during the SARS outbreak, where stocks reached previous peaks after about 6-months.Aussie sharemarket (S&P/ASX 200) from November 2002-July 2003 (SARs period).The problem is the longer businesses are forced to stay shut, the greater chance we’ll transition to a ‘structural’ crash driven by financial and economic collapses.Structural market crashes include the 2008 global financial crisis, the 1987 Black Monday market crash and the 1929 Great Depression, where stocks can take up to a decade to fully recover to pre-crisis prices.The truth is that nobody can say for certain when the stock market will recover because whether structural or event-driven, this is a never-before-seen health crisis which is largely unpredictable.Be patientAlthough we can’t predict how the current crisis will unfold, previous stock market crashes can offer some guidance.After the GFC, Australia’s stock market continued its downward trajectory for 6 months before it started to recover and it took 11.5 years for stocks to reach previous peaks. At the same time, most other market downturns took less than 2 years to reach previous heights and starting recovering after 1-3 months.All-Ords historical stock market crash triggers. Image: FinderAccording to Burman Invest’s chief investment office Julia Lee, in previous panic-driven market crashes (as we’re seeing here), high volatility usually lasts around 2-3 months, which means we probably have at least several more weeks to go before stocks start to settle down and (fingers crossed) rise.”Don’t get scared that you’re going to miss out on the gains when you do see these big 5 – 7% gains in one day,” said Lee.”One of the characteristics of a market like this is that not only do you see big moves down but you also see big moves up.”Don’t panic buy inThe danger of buying shares during a stock market crash is that prices continue falling and in worse case scenarios may not recover. This is known in the investment world as attempting to ‘catch a falling knife,’ for obvious reasons.To avoid this, Lee said investors should look for a decline in volatility as a sign that it could be a good time to start entering the market.”These panics really only happen once in a decade, so while they can be terrible wealth destructors, they also represent a 10 year opportunity,” said Lee.Dale Gillham Chief Analyst at Wealth Within advises investors to be patient, rather than jump in for fear of missing out.”When it comes to investing, there are times to buy, times to sell and times to sit back and watch. Right now it’s time to watch and wait for the dust to settle,” advised Gillham.”Investors are wanting to get into the market prematurely for fear of missing out on the inevitable rally, but sadly many will get burnt as they will misread the market.””It’s far better to sit on your hands and do nothing than get into stocks too early.”Australia vs United States recoveryBecause Australia’s stock market is directly influenced by what happens on Wall Street, Lee says there are three key scenarios investors here should be preparing for.If we find that the pandemic is seasonally affected, infection rates might rise in Australia as Winter sets in over the coming months and drop in the US as Summer approaches.That scenario could see Australia’s stock market continue to fall even as global stock markets in the US and Europe start to recover.The second scenario is that both countries are able to get the the pandemic under control and the worst-case scenario is that both countries continue to see rising infection numbers.To prepare, start by looking over your portfolio of stocks and consider how each scenario would impact prices. You may need to consider further diversification at this point or simply mentally prepare to ride out the storm.Lee say it’s best to imagine where you’ll be in two years time from now, and looking back consider what you probably wished you had done.