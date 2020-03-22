COVID-19: Mahira Khan, Shoaib Akhtar And Other Pakistan Celebs Urge Fans To Take Precautions

Posted by — March 22, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
covid-19:-mahira-khan,-shoaib-akhtar-and-other-pakistan-celebs-urge-fans-to-take-precautions

bredcrumb

bredcrumb

|

Just like Bollywood celebrities are sharing words of advice in the midst of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the world, celebrities from Pakistan too are posting on social media on the importance of social distancing and staying healthy. Actress Mahira Khan, actress and producer Hareem Farooq, actor Adnan Siddiqui and cricketer Shoaib Akhtar took to their social media handles to urge everyone to take the necessary precautions.

COVID-19: Pakistan Celebs Urge Fans To Take Precautions

Mahira Khan wrote in a tweet, “Let’s not be careless. We can really help the situation by being aware and taking care of simple things. Soon it’ll be over InshAllah and we all would have played our parts in making it better.”

Let’s not be careless. We can really help the situation by being aware and taking care of simple things. Soon it’ll be over InshAllah and we all would have played our parts in making it better. pic.twitter.com/Y96alxA3EB

— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) March 19, 2020

In another tweet she wrote, “Reminder- please practise social isolation as much as possible. This is important. You can save the virus from spreading and save lives. And wash your hands Hoping and praying for the world to get better, inshAllah. #CoronavirusOutbreak #coronavirusinpakistan”

Reminder- please practise social isolation as much as possible. This is important. You can save the virus from spreading and save lives.


And wash your hands 🙏🏼


Hoping and praying for the world to get better, inshAllah. #CoronavirusOutbreak #coronavirusinpakistan

— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) March 17, 2020

In a lengthy Instagram post, Hareem Farooq wrote, “Its distressing times like these that remind us the value of unity. We have to come together as nation to fight corona virus and together we can INSHAALLAH.”

She continued, “Social distancing is vital to keep yourself, your loved ones and everyone around you safe. Only get out if you REALLY have to. Keep washing your hands regularly for 20 seconds at least And most importantly don’t forget to find ways to keep duas, hope, positivity, love and kindness alive because these are the key elements to surviving ANY kind of tough situation. Stay safe everyone.”

Adnan Siddiqui shared a video in which he says that he and his wife have just returned from a trip and are self isolating themselves. “Before anyone says anything, I have decided to lock myself in my room for 14 days,” he says and adds, “I will eat homemade food, I will not meet anyone, and I will conduct all meetings from this room.”

Shoaib Akhtar says in a video shared on Twitter, “Everyone needs to be cautious. The public should avoid large gatherings and try not to meet people a lot.”

— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) March 20, 2020

You May Also Like

suriya-is-on-a-signing-spree:-to-team-up-with-tn-gananvel-&-gautham-menon?

Suriya Is On A Signing Spree: To Team Up With TN Gananvel & Gautham Menon?

puja-banerjee-and-kunal-verma-may-postpone-wedding-plans-due-to-covid-19-outbreak

Puja Banerjee And Kunal Verma May Postpone Wedding Plans Due To COVID-19 Outbreak

rani-mukerji-says-her-four-year-old-daughter-adira-understands-she-is-an-actor,-recognizes-her-on-tv

Rani Mukerji Says Her Four-Year Old Daughter Adira Understands She Is An Actor, Recognizes Her On TV

in-the-wake-of-coronavirus,-makers-postpone-the-release-of-darbaan-until-further-notice

In The Wake Of Coronavirus, Makers Postpone The Release Of Darbaan Until Further Notice

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *