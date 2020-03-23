covid-19:-mahira-khan,-shoaib-akhtar-and-other-pakistan-celebs-urge-fans-to-take-precautions

Just like Bollywood celebrities are sharing words of advice in the midst of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in the world, celebrities from Pakistan too are posting on social media on the importance of social distancing and staying healthy. Actress Mahira Khan, actress and producer Hareem Farooq, actor Adnan Siddiqui and cricketer Shoaib Akhtar took to their social media handles to urge everyone to take the necessary precautions.

Mahira Khan wrote in a tweet, “Let’s not be careless. We can really help the situation by being aware and taking care of simple things. Soon it’ll be over InshAllah and we all would have played our parts in making it better.”

In another tweet she wrote, “Reminder- please practise social isolation as much as possible. This is important. You can save the virus from spreading and save lives. And wash your hands Hoping and praying for the world to get better, inshAllah. #CoronavirusOutbreak #coronavirusinpakistan”

In a lengthy Instagram post, Hareem Farooq wrote, “Its distressing times like these that remind us the value of unity. We have to come together as nation to fight corona virus and together we can INSHAALLAH.”

She continued, “Social distancing is vital to keep yourself, your loved ones and everyone around you safe. Only get out if you REALLY have to. Keep washing your hands regularly for 20 seconds at least And most importantly don’t forget to find ways to keep duas, hope, positivity, love and kindness alive because these are the key elements to surviving ANY kind of tough situation. Stay safe everyone.”

Adnan Siddiqui shared a video in which he says that he and his wife have just returned from a trip and are self isolating themselves. “Before anyone says anything, I have decided to lock myself in my room for 14 days,” he says and adds, “I will eat homemade food, I will not meet anyone, and I will conduct all meetings from this room.”

Shoaib Akhtar says in a video shared on Twitter, “Everyone needs to be cautious. The public should avoid large gatherings and try not to meet people a lot.”