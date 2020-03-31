covid-19-lockdown:-rashami-desai-sweeps-the-floor,-but-gets-trolled-for-these-reasons!

|

Published: Monday, March 30, 2020, 21: 54 [IST]

Rashami Desai is currently going through a great phase professionally. The actress who received massive amounts of love and fan following for her Bigg Boss 13 stint, has just started to star in Ekta Kapoor’s super hit supernatural show, Naagin 4. However, due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and 21-day nationwide lockdown, all film and television shoots have come to a halt. Many celebrities have since started uploading videos of them doing household chores, home workouts, and other viral-challenge videos to enthrall their fans and followers. Recently, it so happened that, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani shared a video of Rashami sweeping the floor at her house and wrote, “Clean home 👍 #rashmidesaibusy during #Lockdown21.” Check out the video below: However, a few folks were quick to troll the Uttaran star for wearing makeup while doing chores. A few others were seen questioning her for wearing white for cleaning and using her dress’ (kurta) train as a mop for the floor. Some of the comments have been listed below: megharoutray: Makeup karke kaun jhaadu karta..😂😂😂 im_mitts: White kapde pehn kar kon safai karta hai. 🤣😂. richa_11sharma78: Pocha bhi sath hi lgra hai kurte se😂😂 pahadankhani: Wow…i didn’t know doing jhadu at home required make up🤣🤣🤣 why ? why? do these celeb have to make a joke out of themselves 😅 @imrashamidesai (Social media posts are not edited) On the other hand, there were quite a few fans who were seen praising and defending Rashami. They even bought to everyone’s attention that she had just finished a live video chat before cleaning the house and hence was seen with makeup. ALSO READ: Hina Khan On Rashami Desai’s Fighting Spirit: She Is Growing And Doing Better ALSO READ: Naagin 4: Sidharth Shukla To Play Rashami Desai’s Love Interest?