covid-19-lockdown:-paras-chhabra-shares-video-for-long-distance-love,-fans-assume-it’s-for-mahira

Published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 21: 32 [IST]

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma's relationship status has been a talking point for quite some time. The duo began as friends on Bigg Boss 13 but became really close pretty soon leading to the 'more than friends' speculation. Post Bigg Boss, Paras, and Mahira have starred in a romantic music video (Baarish) whilst regularly sharing a number of pictures and videos on social media for their fans. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and 21-day nationwide lockdown, the duo seems to be having difficulty catching up as they are cooped up in their respective homes. As a result, Paras recently took to his social media to share a rather interesting video on TikTok about love and long-distance relationships. The video happens to be for his fans and is captioned as: 'This is for you'. However, many have been speculating if the video is actually for Mahira Sharma. This was closely followed by the actor sharing a video featuring himself during self-quarantine. The video features a dashing Paras with Maana Dil song from Good Newwz playing in the background. This is accompanied with him saying, " Dikkat kya hai? Long Distance. Khamoshiyaan bol deti hai jinki baatein nahi hoti, Ishq toh woh bhi karte hai, jinki mulakaate nahi hoti" (sic). Check out the posts below: For the unversed, fans have long shipped the duo as a couple (PaHira) whilst lauding their unmissable chemistry. It is also being rumored that Paras and Mahira might be on their way to star in a Punjabi film.