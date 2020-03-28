covid-19-lockdown:-nikhil-kumaraswamy-and-revathi-to-decide-on-a-low-key-wedding

|

Published: Saturday, March 28, 2020, 18: 19 [IST]

The global Coronavirus Pandemic and the nationwide 21-day lockdown has literally changed the facial skin of the planet. From many big events to everyday day life has been affected because of the virus. As a total result, actor Nikhil Kumaraswamy has made a decision to reduce his wedding with Revathi. For the unversed, Nikhil who got engaged to Revathi in February was ready to get married in a grand celebration on April 17. The couple’s nuptials were touted among the biggest mega-events of hawaii. Nikhil’s father (former CM HD Kumaraswamy) had delivered invites to all or any individuals of his constituencies (Ramanagara and Channapatna) in conjunction with neighboring districts of Mandya and Hassan. The marriage preparations were completely swing with dad Kumaraswamy even performing puja at the 123-acre wedding venue near Bengaluru-Mysuru highway. The complete family was in the thick of preparations with over five lakh invitation cards being printed and delivered. But because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Nikhil has made a decision to drop all of the extravagant plans. He’ll instead decide on a low-key wedding at the household farmhouse or perhaps a temple in Bidadi with only 50 people (immediate family and good friends). However, the grouped families are contemplating holding a reception, eventually, the problem gets better then. Meanwhile, Nikhil Kumarswamy has donated to the Kannada film industry’s daily wage workers including lights, makeup, production, and unit boys. The actor has deposited a amount of 3,000 rupees to every individual within their accounts. Nikhil has pledged to aid his filmdom of these testing times before situation eases. ALSO READ: Nikhil Kumaraswamy Next Film Is Titled Ashwarangam, To Be Directed By AP Arjun ALSO READ: Nikhil Kumaraswamy Gets Engaged To Revathi In A Grand Ceremony In Bengaluru