covid-19-lockdown:-fir-star-kavita-kaushik-takes-a-dig-at-folks-watching-ramayan-during-crisis

Friday, April 3, 2020

Actress Kavita Kaushik is well known for her outspoken and candid nature on social media. The FIR star recently took a jibe at netizens watching Ramayan and Mahabharat during the pandemic lockdown. She called them ‘selfish and stupid’ and added that they would otherwise prefer Bigg Boss and Roadies during normal times. The actress tweeted, “Prabhu hum bewakoof evam swaarthi logon ko maaf karna ,humko aapki aur aapka serial dekhne ki yaad bhi tab aai jab ek epidemic aaya, warna hum toh happily Big boss aur roadies mei doobey thay (God, forgive us stupid and selfish people. We only remember and your serial when an epidemic happened. Otherwise we are happy engrossed in Bigg Boss and Roadies)” (sic). Clearly Kavita Kaushik, with her commentary, is trying to shed light on the fickle nature of humankind who only remembers god during a crisis. For the unversed, a few days ago, the actress was subject to trolling and bullying for having criticized Prakash Javadekar for watching Ramayan instead of working during the crisis. Check out her controversial tweets below: No sir, cos humko yaad hai Ramayan aur prabhu leela se kya seekh leni hai Ravan ki tarah gyani par abhimaani na hona, Shri Ram ji tarah maryada purushottam lekin dhobiyon ke gossip se apno ka tyaag na karna, etc,now we are watching those who build our houses walk home starving 🙏 https://t.co/USRTHuVqzV

— Kavita (@Iamkavitak) March 28, 2020 Khud toh parliament mei baith ke phone pe porn dekhte hai, humko Ramayan dekhne ko keh rahe hai🤨

— Kavita (@Iamkavitak) March 28, 2020 https://t.co/6DJ74HAyyX AN APPEAL TO OUR RESPECTED PRIME MINISTER, TO PROTECT ALL WOMEN, AND STOP THE VULGARITY AND GUNDAGARDI. @narendramodi @PMOIndia BETI BACHAAO, SWACCH BANAAO SOCIAL MEDIA 🙏 pic.twitter.com/skstxeMYBX

— Kavita (@Iamkavitak) March 30, 2020 Bhakts, your abuses mean nothing for me, cos I’m aware how easy is it to talk shit to a woman :age ka mazaak udaao, actor bhi hai :charitr pe laanchan lagaao, insaan hai: family ko gaali do. You are showing your truth but I’m secure with mine! I’m neither scared not embarrassed😇

