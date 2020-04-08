covid-19-lockdown:-bollywood’s-biggest-names-bring-an-anthem-of-hope-named-muskurayega-india

At a time when the entire nation is facing the pandemic lockdown, Akshay Kumar and Jackky Bhagnani along with Bollywood’s leading stars brought a new track, Muskurayega India which released on 6th April 2020 by Jackky Bhagnani’s music label Jjust Music. Driven by the efforts of Everyone, the self-shot videos of our favourite stars, straight out of their homes made for a perfect anthem of hope during these trying times for everyone. The initiative that brought some positivity to the people of India, marks the coming together of the fraternity for a cause, in a never seen or heard before manner in the song. Talking about the same, Jackky Bhagnani says, “I am highly indebted to all my fraternity friends who have come together and helped us create the song. It was heartening to see that just like me, everyone else also wanted to do something to give a sense of hope. Everyone made the effort to shoot their own videos amidst this home quarantine period. As a fraternity, we earn our bread and butter through films, entertainment, and music. As artists, I feel this was the best way we could use our art to raise awareness and contribute to society. Most importantly, this is the time to be united.” Curated by Jackky Bhagnani’s music label Jjust Music and composed and sung by the talented Vishal Mishra, Muskurayega India is a symbol of India’s spirit of solidarity, battling against the pandemic. The song has meaningful lyrics penned by Kaushal Kishore. The anthem is being presented by Cape of Good Films and Jackky Bhagnani. Following the nationwide lockdown, the stars walked the extra mile by opting for bare minimum make-up and shot videos on their own. To make the music video appear interesting, the actors also came up with their own unique ideas. Talking about this initiative, Kriti Sanon says, “When Jackky sent me this song for the first time, it instantly touched my heart, got my eyes teary and gave me goosebumps. Kudos to Just Music and Cape of Good Hope for backing this initiative. Hope and unity is what we need in this difficult time. And if everyone comes together, toh definitely Muskurayega India!” Ayushmaan Khurana says, “It is amazing to see our industry unite for an important cause like this and collectively do our bit to raise funds for the people in need. Coronavirus has affected everyone and it is our duty as Indians to stand by each other and protect our fellow brothers and sisters in crisis. Muskurayega India captures this beautiful spirit of unity and as soon as I heard the song, I agreed to be a part of this initiative. Akshay sir has been one of the most prominent torchbearers, who have come forward to help so many people and he has again lent his support. I thank him and producer Jackky Bhagnani for galvanizing our industry for our country.” Talking about the sincere initiative, Vicky Kaushal says, “This initiative is a small effort to spread some hope and positivity in these times of crisis. I also want to encourage people to work from home, to help in the relief of those affected by COVID-19 or to even stabilize the economy of our nation. This is the time for us to be united. We are in this together and we will win this together. I am happy to be associated with this cause.” Telling us how it all fell into place while she did her part, Ananya Panday also shares, “Jackky called me and spoke to me about this song and I really liked the idea because at a time like this we all need to be positive and hopeful for a better tomorrow and stand together – not only as an industry but as humans. Keeping social distancing in mind we all did our little parts from our own homes and it’s important everyone stays at home and stays safe as well”. Karthik Aryan mentioned, “Spreading positivity is always my first priority. I’m glad to be a part of a song that symbolizes unity at a time when it’s most needed.” Within 24 hours of the song’s release, our nation’s Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his handle and is all praise for the anthem. Taking to this social media, PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “फिर मुस्कुराएगा इंडिया… फिर जीत जाएगा इंडिया… India will fight. India will win! Good initiative by our film fraternity.” Not just the audiences, the fraternity and even the dignitaries across the country are all praise for the hope that the song ignites during these times of nationwide lockdown. The prominent names from the world of entertainment and cricket namely, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, Rakulpreet Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Ananya Panday, and Jackky Bhagnani are a part of the video ‘Muskurayega India’ which brings us all closer, spreading the message of love and positivity. A must watch!