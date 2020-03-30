covid-19:-la-galaxy-and-lafc-have-joined-hands-at-la-charity-fifa-challenge-to-fight-coronavirus

In order to fight the corona virus pandemic, The LA Galaxy and LAFC had joined together in Los Angeles by staging the LA Charity FIFA Challenge on Sunday March 28.

To help raise money for the LA Regional Food Bank, LA Galaxy eMLS player Giuseppe “The Godfather” Guastella competed in an EASPORTS FIFA 20 charity twitch stream against LAFC gamer RemiMartinn .

The challenge took place on Sunday at 12 pm PT and the event was streamed live on LA Galaxy’s Twitch Channel.

The event was conducted to raise awareness and money as the world continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic and the COVID-19 disease. Both LA Galaxy and LAFC had joined to participate in the LA Charity FIFA Challenge on Sunday at 3 pm ET (12 pm PT)

Thank you to everyone who tuned in to our LA Charity #FIFA20 Challenge. Together we raised over $5000 to support the fight against #COVID19. Donate: https://t.co/yxexRSxUsIhttps://t.co/mMJYTpVPra — LAFC (@LAFC) March 29, 2020

Two of eMLS’s top competitors, LAFC’s Martin “RemiMartinn” Oregel and the Galaxy’s Giuseppe “The Godfather” Guastella, faced off in a home-and-away series on Sunday afternoon, as part of the event. This was a rematch of their quarterfinal clash at eMLS League Series Two in Portland back in February.

Both LAFC and the Galaxy streamed the matches live on their official Twitch accounts .It was also shown on the LAFC’s dedicated e-sports social media channels – Instagram @LAFCgaming and Twitter @LAFCgaming.

This event was to raise money for the Los Angeles Football Club Foundation and the LA Regional Food Bank. All donations to the LAFC Foundation will be used exclusively to support the fight against COVID-19.

While the event was taking place, the clubs encouraged fans to donate online through the LAFC Foundation and Galaxy Foundation to support the fight against COVID-19 in the Los Angeles area –

Club’s donations was pushed to over $5k by LAFC with a total of $5,210 raised by the final whistle.

Fans can continue to donate at lafc.me/donate.