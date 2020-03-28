covid-19-in-britain:-uk’s-prime-minister-boris-johnson-tested-positive-for-corona-virus

The prime minister of United Kingdom, Boris Johnson is reported to be tested positive for the corona virus. Currently he has isolated himself but he will continue to supervise the government’s actions against the pandemic.

On his official Twitter page he shared that he had been feeling slight symptoms and that he has been tested positive for the corona virus. He will continue his work through video conferences. After the news came out it was also reported that finance minister Rishi Sunak will not be isolating himself.

Fifity-five year old Johnson suffered slight symptoms of the disease the day after he attended the question-answer session which was on Wednesday. Professor Chris Whitty, the Chief Medical Officer of England, suggested Johnson to test for the virus.

The prime minister of India Narendra Modi shared a message for Johnson saying that he can come above this difficulty and that he is a fighter. He said that he is praying for his health and a healthy UK.

Johnson is currently is working from No 11 Downing Street. He is participating in meetings only through video conferencing and will continue to do so for at least a week. He picks up his meals from his door which are left there for him.

Prince Charles also tested positive

Before him, Prince Charles was also reported to be tested positive for the virus. He is living in Scotland in self isolation. The seventy-one year old Charles is in good health but is showing slight symptoms. Princess Camilla’s test, Charles’ wife, has turned out to be negative.

Until now there have been 14,543 cases of corona virus in the UK. There have been 759 deaths and 135 recoveries. There is a lockdown in UK which will continue for three weeks.