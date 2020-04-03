🔥COVID-19 full text: Read Public Health Ontario’s modelling report on the coronavirus outbreak🔥

COVID-19 could kill between 3,000 and 15,000 in Ontario even with public health measures in place, officials say. Projections from Public Health Ontario suggest the death toll could climb to 100,000 people without strong public health measures to combat COVID-19. Officials say existing steps must stay in place to halt the spread of the pandemic and also called for stronger action. Public Health Ontario revealed their projections on Friday. Watch the press conference and read the full text of the government report below.

Get live COVID-19 updates coming from Canada and around the world on April 3.

Here’s a summary of how Ontario could fare by the end up April:

No intervention: 6,000 deaths and 300,000 cases

Current preventions: 1,600 deaths and 80,000 cases

Extreme preventions: 200 deaths and 12,500 cases

National Post, with files from The Canadian Press