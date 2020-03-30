covid-19-drive-thru-testing-sites-expand-as-illinois-cases-surpass-4,500

CHICAGO — The Illinois National Guard is conducting coronavirus testing at a drive-thru site on Harlem and Irving Park Road.

The site, located at 6959 Forest Preserve Dr. in Dunning, opened last week to healthcare workers and first responders only.

But this past weekend, testing expanded to include people over 65 who have symptoms. The site conducts 250 tests per day.

On Sunday, the site reached that number in just two hours.

Illinois has seen its biggest single day jump in new COVID-19 cases with more than 1,000 confirmed Sunday alone, and 18 deaths over the weekend. The latest statistics released by health officials bring the state total up to 4,596 cases, including 65 deaths.

Popular

Latest News