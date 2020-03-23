covid-19:-dhvani-bhanushali-donates-rs-50,000-for-daily-wage-workers-on-her-22nd-birthday

India’s pop-sensation Dhvani Bhanushali who has been receiving accolades for her music for a long time now turns a year older today. The young singer celebrated her birthday alone as she was adhered to the Janta Curfew which was imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. While many celebrities are spending this time of social distancing to catch up on their other hobbies or learn something new. Dhvani has celebrated this special day uniquely.

Dhvani Bhanushali celebrated her 22nd birthday by donating an amount of Rs 50,000 to The Film & Television Producers Guild of India for the daily wage workers, whose income has stopped due to the lock down of the entertainment industry.

Talking about wanting to help those who are dire need of money and income, Dhvani shared, “Being a part of this industry, I have seen what goes on behind the cameras. From the spot boys to cameramen to even the ones who make and serve the food, work throughout the day and night so that we can do our best to entertain the audience. I felt really bad when I came to know that, due to the situations we are facing today, they won’t have any means of earning. I wanted to do something special for them.”

“When I came to know about the contribution The Film & Television Producers Guild of India is making towards the daily wage workers, as a thank you for looking after minute details of the camera, I decided to pitch in a small amount of my income to them,” she added.

The singer, who started her career as a YouTube sensation became a star overnight with her single Vaaste, which has crossed over 700 million views, has donated the amount today.

Well, with the kind-heartedness generosity the singer has shown, we can say that her fans are loving his side of her.