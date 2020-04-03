covid-19:-details-on-how-the-shedd-aquarium-is-helping-with-testing

Police: 2 teen boys critical following Englewood shooting

CHICAGO – Two 16-year-old boys are in critical condition after a shooting Friday afternoon in an Englewood alley, Chicago police said.

Just after 3: 15 p.m., police were dispatched to the 7200 block of South Carpenter Street on the report of a shooting.

Beauty industry struggling amid pandemic

Hair salons are among the many small businesses struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, unlike restaurants that can at least offer take-out, services at beauty salons are all close contact, so they’re completely shut down.

Walmart to limit number of customers in stores starting Saturday

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart announced on Friday it will start limiting the number of customers allowed in its stores starting on Saturday, April 4.

The company said employees will only allow five customers inside per 1,000 square feet of store space, which equals about 20 percent of a store’s usual capacity.

The average size of a Walmart Supercenter is around 180,000 square feet.

