covid-19:-country-singer-‘kalie-shorr’-shares-her-miserable-experience-after-being-tested-coronavirus-positive

Kalie Shorr is an American country music singer and songwriter. Her debut single Fight Like a Girl began to receive a lot of national attention and it was airplayed on the SiriusXM radio station. Her debut album, Open Book was released on September 27, 2019. Now,she is diagnosed with coronavirus.

Country singer Kalie Shorr reports that she had an ‘absolutely miserable’ experience, following her coronavirus diagnosis.

Kalie Shorr, who is 25, took to Twitter to make it clear thatl she had tested positive for Covid-19.She explained that she might have caught the virus on one of her trips to the grocery store during self isolation.

Although she was quarantined, except that she had gone for a handful of trips for groceries for three weeks, she managed to contract COVID 19,’ she wrote on Twitter.

Country Singer Kalie Shorr Says She Contracted Coronavirus ‘Despite Being Quarantined’ Except for Going to Supermarket https://t.co/J9SISL64h3 — People (@people) March 31, 2020

She also added that she was feeling significantly better now, but she understood how dangerous and contagious the disease was. But it disappointed her that people are not taking this seriously.

Kalie Shorr told that the first few days were absolutely miserable. Her entire body was in pain and her fever was like riding a wave. She completely lost her sense of taste and smell. But now she feels a lot better, and has been spending her time having fun.

She was impulsively dying her hair purple during quarantine. It was all fun and games until her agent had asked her to do a self tape for a really big movie and now she has… purple hair.’

Also, the singer-songwriter has a new music on the way. She continued to tweet that it is all a surprise and also asked to Pre-save her new song with Ian McConnell, which is out this Friday.