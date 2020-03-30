covid-19-cases-in-illinois-top-5,000;-total-deaths-now-73

by: WGN Web Desk

CHICAGO — There are now more than 5,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Illinois.

State health officials announced 461 new cases of coronavirus Monday, bringing the statewide total to 5,057.

Eight new COVID-19 related deaths were reported, bringing the state’s total to 73.

Over 30,000 Illinoisans across the state have been tested.

