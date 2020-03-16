COVID-19 cancels several events on campus

If students have questions or updates regarding other event changes, cancellations or postponements, they can contact The Pitt News at news@pittnews.edu or through our submit news page. Updates on cultural and artistic events can be sent to culture@pittnews.com.
MOVING ONLINE
Plant Utilization and Planning Committee Meeting (via Skype) on March 16
Senate Council Meeting (via Skype) on March 19
POSTPONED
Digital Day of Advocacy, originally on March 17
The Digital Day of Advocacy was a planned virtual replacement for Pitt Day in Harrisburg, where students typically travel to the state capital to speak with lawmakers about issues affecting life at Pitt. DDOA has now been postponed until further notice.
Sexual Assault Awareness Month events, originally throughout April
Numerous events scheduled throughout April by the Sexual Assault Awareness Month committee have been postponed until further notice. This includes the March Against Sexual Violence on April 3, vigil on April 14 and Resource Fairs on April 2 and 16.
CANCELLED
Summer Job & Volunteer Fair, originally on March 18
Mental Health Wellness, originally on March 21
TO BE DETERMINED
Commencement, planned for April 26
According to Chancellor Gallagher, it is too soon for the University to decide if a formal commencement ceremony will be held next month.
“I’m worried about graduation too,” Gallagher said at a Wednesday press conference. “We’ll make that decision as we get closer to the event.”
