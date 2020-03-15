Covid-19 Cancelled Limerick St Patrick’s Day Parade and the 50th Limerick International Band Championship!

Limerick City and County Council second thoughts to declare that the current year’s Limerick St Patrick’s Day Parade and the 50th Limerick International Band Championship have been dropped due to Covid-19 (Coronavirus) concerns.

Update 2020-03-10: GAIA by Luke Jerram because of land in St. Mary’s Cathedral from fifteenth – 22nd March 2020 as a feature of Limerick’s St. Patrick’s Festival has now been dropped.

pic/limerick.ie

Limerick City and County Council is intensely mindful that the Limerick St Patrick’s Festival is one of the community and vacationer features of the year in Limerick, anyway general wellbeing and security must be foremost.

We might want to apologize to all the clubs, local gatherings and associations, groups and road theater performers and organizations influenced by this choice yet we are following the rules set somewhere near the administration and well-being authorities and acting to the greatest advantage of general well-being and security.

pic/limerick.ie

Chairman of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Sheahan stated: “We genuinely lament that we need to drop the current year’s Parade and Band Championship however the wellbeing and security of our a great many members, guests and volunteers is principal. We accept they are the right choices dependent on the present circumstance and latest hazard evaluation which considered the volume of guests expected to Limerick city and the term of the occasion.”

Dr Pat Daly, Chief Executive of Limerick City and County Council included: “Crossing out isn’t a simple activity and this will carry frustration to numerous who had been buckling down in the background and were anticipating walking down O’Connell Street with satisfaction one week from now, however we have taken this choice because of the conceivable risk to general wellbeing from COVID-19 (coronavirus).”

A few thousand members had joined to participate in the Limerick St Patrick’s Day Parade, which draws in up to 50,000 onlookers and had a subject of ‘Our Future is Green’.

This year the procession was to be demonstrated live to a great many individuals over the United States, as the ABC Network and worldwide web media organization Travelzoo were because of communicated live from Limerick’s O’Connell Street graciousness of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

The 50th Limerick International Band Championship has likewise been dropped. This was because of occur on Sunday 15 March.

pic/limerick.ie

The nation’s just walking band title pulled in a sum of 20 groups including around 2,000 artists.

Five groups from the USA were expected to contend: Bay High School “Million Dollar Band” Florida; Shorecrest High School Marching Band, Washington State; Marching Mizzou, Missouri; Grissom High School Marching “Tiger” Band, Alabama; and Holly High School Marching Band, Michigan.

Seven Pipe Bands were expected to partake this year including Newcastle West Pipe Band, City of Limerick Pipe Band, the CBS Pipe Band and Boherbuoy Brass and Reed Band.