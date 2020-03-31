COVID-19: Brahmaji Slams South Actresses For Not Donating Money To Corona Crisis Charity – CCC Fund

|

Published: Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 11: 01 [IST]

Brahmaji, a senior actor from Telugu cinema, has recently slammed South actresses for not donating money to the Corona Crisis Charity aka CCC fund. He has donated Rs 75,000 to CCC funds. In an interview with a leading English daily, Brahmaji said, “Many of the leading actresses are from Mumbai and they are getting high remunerations here in Telugu. They are also getting stardom, and I am surprised that no one has responded to this charity initiative except actresses like Lavanya Tripathi.” Brahmaji also quoted that some of the character artists are charging high remunerations and when there is a crisis, they don’t respond. “You don’t need to donate lakhs of rupees, but you can spend at least a few thousands for this charity,” the senior actor added. Well, it’s known that actors like Pawan Kalyan, Nagarjuna, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and others have contributed a huge amount to help the cine workers and government to deal with this pandemic crisis. They have donated crores of rupees towards relief operations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and the Centre. Notably, Lavanya Tripathi has donated Rs 1 lakh to Corona Crisis Charity. Apart from her, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma too donated money to PM-Cares Fund and Maharashtra’s CM relief fund with husband and Indian skipper, Virat Kohli. Virushka didn’t disclose the donation amount. Also Read : Photos: Bengali-Style Wedding For Telugu Actor Brahmaji’s Son Coming back to Brahmaji, the actor has worked in many Telugu films. He was last seen in Vishwak Sen-starrer HIT. He was also a part of Nithiin-starrer Bheeshma, Mahesh Babu-starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru and Allu Arjun-starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Talking about the deadly virus, India has so far reported 1251 Coronavirus positive cases in which 32 people died.