The Covid-19 pandemic has gripped the entire country and the most frightening thing is India has entered Stage 3 of the pandemic. The next two weeks are the most crucial for India. The country’s economy has taken a beating.

Amidst all this chaos, a piece of positive news comes in when we hear that superstar Akshay Kumar has pledged to donate a whopping amount of 25 crores to the PM-CARES Fund, which has been made to counter the disaster of Covid-19.

Here's hoping that after seeing Akshay, more celebrities come forward and do their part.