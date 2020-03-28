India is currently going through its worst phase when it comes to battling the Covid-19 pandemic and after apparently entering stage three, the stakes are even higher. The number of infected and positive cases has already crossed 1000 and people are hoping there’s no explosion in terms of the new cases.

Amidst all this panic, a piece of positive news came from Akshay Kumar first when we heard that he pledged to donate 25 crores for this cause. And now, the latest we hear is Varun Dhawan follows Akshay Kumar’s footsteps and has donated a sum of 55 lakhs to the PM-CARES Fund and CM Relief Fund to help the needy.

Kudos to these actors for standing up when the country needs them the most.