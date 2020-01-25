coventry-hold-out-against-championship-landlords-birmingham-to-secure-replay-at-st-andrews

There is usually nothing like a visit from the landlord to strike fear into their tenants’ hearts. Not this one. On Saturday, the Championship’s Birmingham City’s visit to their League One renters Coventry City passed off almost without incident, although had Coventry’s Aston Villa loanee Callum O’Hare not missed his kick in added time when unmarked in the six yards box, the League One upstarts would have had a famous victory.

Until this tie, Coventry’s unhappy sojourn in the second city attracted no more than the 8,085 – including over 2,000 from Suffolk – who attended the draw with Ipswich. Sensible ticketing arrangements which gave each club half the stadium and allowed 9,500 Birmingham fans to attend; the novelty of the occasion and the proximity of teams who hadn’t met since 2012 combined to sell-out St Andrew’s, a rarity even when Birmingham are the home team. For all the paucity of craft on display, the atmosphere sizzled.

With his team in little danger of changing status, Birmingham head coach Pep Clotet took the cup seriously enough and the five who were defenestrated after Tuesday’s draw at Middlesbrough were all on the bench.

Short of money, players and options, homeless Coventry simply fielded their best-available team. Naturally, their best players gave it their best shot. They soon established territorial hegemony and before half an hour had passed, Lee Camp had saved smartly from Jordan Shipley, after sterling work by Zain Westbrooke, an unpredictable wave on an often predictable sea.