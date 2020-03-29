cousins’-harrowing-admission-after-fall-from-grace

Disgraced former West Coast Eagles skipper Ben Cousins has admitted that he’s lucky to still be alive, revealing his near brushes with death during his infamous drug binges.

Cousins spoke in public for the first time in almost a decade in a new tell-all documentary on Channel Sevel titled Coming Clean, and called himself “one of the luckiest people” he knows.

“I’ve probably at times pushed things … too far,” he told Seven.

“There’s been times where … I’ve been lucky to sort of, just scrape through.

“I’m fortunate that I just, I don’t need to, to do that or take it, you know, that far anymore.

“A lot of good things have happened to me up until this point in my life.

Ben Cousins has reportedly tried to get his hands on his Brownlow Medal to sell to fund his drug habit. (AAP)

“It is important for me to remember and remind myself of that because I am one of the lucky people, I am one of the luckiest people I know.”

The 2005 Brownlow Medallist has been behind bars multiple times since his retirement from the AFL back in 2010, and while he has recently received his driver’s license and intends to spend more time with his young children, he is still without employment and a steady place to live.

Cousins revealed that he had taken up a job while he was in jail as a garbage man,and described the feeling of being incarcerated as “completely powerless”.

“(It was) probably the first time in a long time where you feel completely powerless over the situation you are in and you can’t control, manipulate, change the predicament you are in,” he said.

Ben Cousins and Chris Judd celebrate the West Coast Eagles’ 2006 premiership win (Getty)

“I am certainly not proud. No matter what I did I was going to be forced to go through it and suck it up and that scared me.

“I was in the garden, I was even in, well they call it (the) cleaning party, which is doing all the garbage and that but within the jail.

“I nearly looked at maybe doing that on the outside when I first got out. I thought it would keep me in reasonable nick, get my work done early, but I did not follow through.”

While Cousins used drugs in his playing days as a means to party, he admitted that he only uses substances to “function and lead a normal life” as opposed to partying.

Cousins described the feeling of being incarcerated as ‘completely powerless’ (9News)

The 41-year-old also revealed that his eight-year-old son Bobby harbours dreams of playing AFL football like his father once did.

“I haven’t pushed (Bobby) into (footy) or whatever, but he’s got a bad case of it at the moment,” Cousins said.

“When I got out (of jail) last time I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here was on, so my boy he just loves f—ing spiders and lizards and snakes and everything.

“I said to him, ‘Would you like dad to go on that?’ He goes, ‘I’d love you to go on that, dad’.

“But he said, ‘I think you have to do something professional first.’

“F—ing not far from the truth.”