courtney-stodden-finally-finalises-divorce-from-doug-hutchinson-after-filling-out-the-paperwork-incorrectly-for-two-years

Courtney Stodden has revealed she is now ‘officially divorced’.

The Celebrity Big Brother star’s divorce from ex-husband Doug Hutchinson has finally been finalised, according to reports, with TMZ revealing the couple have now settled on an agreement when it comes to splitting their things.

TMZ reports that the pair have filed new documents that are awaiting the judge to sign off and it’ll mean that the pair will be officially single in two months time.

It’s said Doug is taken the couple’s dog, a Greyhound called Dourtney, a Jeep Wrangler and his retirement money, while Courtney is keeping the couple’s furniture and appliances and they’re splitting up their bank accounts.

The divorce comes two years after Courtney and Doug announced they had split and began the official process. But, Courtney admits things took longer than expected, as she kept filling out the paper incorrectly by accident.

‘The reason why it [took] so long is that I was filling it out incorrectly,’ she told Fox News in June. ‘This is my first divorce so I was filling out the paperwork all wrong for two years. That entire process just ripped my soul out. And his too. We still have a lot of love for each other.’

Although, things now seem to be official, as Courtney took to Instagram with a bold mirror selfie on Monday and announced: ‘I’m officially divorced today #divorceday.’

Courtney, now 25, famously first married Doug when she was 16 years old and he was 50 – meaning the couple faced a mountain of backlash over their nuptial.

Doug reportedly received death threats and his agent dropped him, while his family reportedly disowned him.

He and Courtney split briefly for nine months in 2013, but rekindled things before splitting again in July 2016 after she suffered a miscarriage.

They legally separated in 2017, with Courtney saying at the time: ‘We are legally separated … it’s only been, like, two and a half months. I’m also trying to take things slow because I love him and it’s really hard on him… it’s extremely sensitive.’

It was then reported that the couple didn’t have a pre-nup and Courtney opted out of spousal support when she filed for divorce from the Green Mile star.

But for anyone that thought Courtney had done so by mistake, she hadn’t.

‘I didn’t [make a mistake]. I didn’t marry him for the money,’ Courtney said in 2018. ‘He didn’t have any when I married him!’





