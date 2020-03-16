Courtney Cox Shared Her Solo TikTok Video And Mathew Perry’s Comment Will Leave You Splits! Check it out.

Now that the whole Friends gang is on Instagram, fans are seeing many interesting posts from these celebs. Recently, Courtney Cox posted a TikTok video she did with the help of her fifteen-year-old daughter and we are in awe!

Courtney Cox Shared A Cute Tiktok And Fans Are All In Awe!

The cool mother-daughter-duo have previously recorded some iconic TikTok’s together. However, the 55-year-old actress is going solo this time and Mathew Perry seems a bit confused after seeing the video. His comment is both funny and sarcastic and people are just laughing seeing the comment. The actor sure is confused.

Mathew Perry commented on the Tiktok video and wrote Hi honey, what the hell just happened? This is just a classic Chandler level jokes and we are glad he commented. Maybe Courtney Cox can help Perry to pick up some cool Tiktok moves.

Not to forget that the much-awaited Friends reunion is happening after all. The whole gang has been recently signed on to participate in a reunion special for HBO Max and thus, will be available during the launch time of the streaming service in May 2020. So then Mathew Perry can learn some fun moves. We can’t wait to see the whole gang coming together after so many pleas and requests from fans. It is finally happening and fans are elated.

Courtney Cox is also isolating herself in this time of a global threat and she captioned the video by saying that she was too bored and had to do the video. Recently, she was also in a musical mood with the family singing and happy a good time.