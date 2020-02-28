courteney-cox-previews-friends-reunion:-‘it’s-going-to-be-fantastic’

Now Playing

Details on HBO Max’s upcoming Friends cast reunion special are still developing, but Courteney Cox is already so ready to talk about it. The actress pulled a Monica and spilled a few beans about what fans can expect from this much-anticipated event, which will reunite the entire Central Perk crew, including Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc. Cox appeared on Kevin Nealon’s YouTube show Hiking with Kevin and said of the special, “The exciting thing is that we’re going to all get together for the first time in a room and actually talk about the show. … And I’m so excited, we’re going to have the best time. It’s going to be great. We really haven’t all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It’s going to be fantastic.”8 Things That Need to Happen at the Friends Reunion

She went on to reveal that all six stars of the hit NBC series, which ran from 1994-2004, have only been together in the same room twice since the show ended, including the recent occasion which Aniston shared photo proof of on her Instagram page. Cox was also asked by Nealon if she had any thoughts on who could star in a next-generation Friends reboot, if it ever came to pass, and one actor popped to mind right away. “Timothee Chalamet could be Joey [Tribbiani],” she said. “He’s so great.”

The Friends reunion, which was officially confirmed earlier this month, will feature all six stars returning to the show's original set on the Warner Bros. lot. It will be made available to subscribers of HBO Max, along with all 236 episodes of the series, when the service launches in May. Until then, Friends fans have been dusting off their old DVDs to re-binge the beloved sitcom, and, according to Variety, those who didn't already have physical copies of the show have been investing in them during the streaming slump.