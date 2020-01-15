courteney-cox-finds-out-which-friends-character-she-really-is-with-instagram-filter

Courteney Cox has given the internet everything we deserve by finding out what Friends character she really is.

We’ve all at one time or another sat around a table and debated which of the six main characters from the iconic sitcom you are.

You know that your friend thinks she’s a Rachel when she’s really more of a Chandler. It can get awkward.

Now, thanks to the magic of Instagram and one of its many filters, Monica Geller herself has endeavoured to find out just which one of the gang she really, truly is deep down inside.

The result? Well, we hate to say it – but we think Courteney has been a bit of a cheat.

Initially landing on Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Courteney seems really pleased – we mean, wouldn’t you? We all want to be Rachel – she does the quiz again and again.

The Scream actress gets Ross (David Schwimmer) which she really doesn’t seem happy about, then lands on Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) before finally ending up as her own character, Monica. All we’ll say is this – poor Matthew Perry.

So, technically, Courteney Cox is Rachel Green…or every other Friends character, including her own.

You’ve gotta respect the outcome of the quiz, Court!

Quizzes aside, the Cougar Town star recently reunited once again with her gal pals as her bestie Jennifer Aniston shared yet another internet-breaking selfie of Rachel, Monica and Phoebs together again.

Posting two snaps inside what looks like either a restaurant or someone’s fancy kitchen, the actor posed with her former castmates Courteney and Lisa.

The trio cosied up together and Jen put her arms across both of her pals.

Jen captioned the pic: ‘Hi from the girls across the hall,’ and we think we just about died.

Friends forever!





