On the 25th anniversary of OJ Simpson’s trial for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, Court TV is revisiting the infamous case with OJ25. The special features new interviews from key players and will be offering viewers an internal consider what when down through the trial of the century. Within an exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s episode, airing at 9/8c on Court TV, the prosecution hits a wall when detective Mark Fuhrman’s history of using racial slurs is exposed, and he perjures himself while on the stand. The clip includes a new interview with Fuhrman also, who explains what happened in court while defending his actions through the initial investigation also. Discover your brand-new favorite show: Watch This Now!

OJ25 enlisted several major figures for new interviews that contextualize the events of the trial including Simpson defense attorneys Alan Dershowitz, F. Lee Bailey, and Shawn Holley; LAPD detectives Mark Fuhrman, Tom Lange, and Ron Shipp; LA prosecutor and County Bill Hodgman; Nicole Brown Simpson’s sister Tanya Brown; Ron Goldman’s father and sister Fred Goldman and Kim Goldman; alongside numerous others.The special series is hosted by former LA prosecutor and legal analyst Roger Cossack, who was simply a college classmate of Simpson attorney Robert Shapiro. Through the entire series, Cossack will start for the very first time concerning the intel he gained through the trial on the defense’s legal strategies.

New episodes of OJ25 air Thursdays at 9/8c on Court TV. Mark Fuhrman, OJ25Photo: Court TV