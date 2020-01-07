court-to-hear-bhim-army-chief’s-plea-seeking-medical-treatment-tomorrow

Chandrashekhar Azad was arrested after he led a massive protest against the Citizenship Act.

New Delhi:

Delhi’s Tis Hazari court will on Wednesday hear jailed Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad’s plea for medical treatment.

Chandrashekhar Azad was arrested after a massive protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in old Delhi.

Metropolitan Magistrate Arul Verma has asked officials to submit Chandrashekhar Azad’s medical tomorrow.

In his petition, Chandrashekhar Azad said that he has a blood-related medical condition that requires regular monitoring and treatment.

“The Bhim Sena chief is suffering with Polycythemia – a blood disease-and requires regular checkup from the concerned doctor at AIIMS, Delhi. He has been undergoing treatment for a long time under his supervision,” the petition read.