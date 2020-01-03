Couple win £2,000,000 three days before son, 15, gets cancer all clear

A couple who won a £2,000,000 lottery jackpot found out three days later their teenage son had finally been given the all clear of cancer.

John, 62, and Allison McDonald, 49, from Stockton on Tees, matched all six numbers on their Lucky Dip to scoop the December 18 draw’s top prize.

That same week they were told 15-year-old Ewan’s chemotherapy had been a success. He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma last May.

Mr McDonald said: ‘It is just like all of our lifelong dreams came true in the space of three days.

‘What a start to 2020. Everyone always dreams of winning the lottery at Christmas – and talks about how amazing this would be – but Allison and I never believed it would happen to us – and it has.

‘And then to receive news that Ewan’s latest scans are all clear is just truly amazing. We are so thankful. 2020 is certainly looking like being one amazing year for the three of us.’

Both Mr McDonald, a security officer who frequently worked 70-hour weeks, and Mrs McDonald, who worked in an opticians, have since handed in their notices.

She described it as ‘just the most amazing feeling ever’.

Her husband recalled how he checked their ticket during a work break.

He said: ‘I was just in total shock. My legs were trembling as I called Camelot to check that what I was seeing was in fact right.’

Mr McDonald said he quickly tried to call his wife at the dentist to give her the good news.

She said of seeing the missed call: ‘I just thought “Oh no, why is he calling me – something terrible has happened, has something gone wrong with Ewan?”

‘Never did I believe when I called him back he would be telling me we had won the Lotto jackpot.

‘It is fantastic that this win has not only given us the financial security to buy a lovely new family home – but also time.

‘We can both now afford to stop work and spend time with our family making memories – something we could only have ever dreamed of doing.’

The couple, who also have two other children and three grandchildren, bought their winning ticket from Asda in Portrack Lane, close to their home.

The winning numbers were: 13, 15, 36, 44, 50 and 56.