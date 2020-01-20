couple-who-died-at-strathfoyle-home-named







Police at the scene in Claragh Court, Strathfoyle Kim Hazlett with partner Patrick Stokes

A young mother and father who died suddenly at their home in Londonderry on Friday evening have been named.

Kim Hazlett who was 23 and her partner Patrick Stokes, also believed to be in his 20s, were found unconscious at their Claragh Court home in Strathfoyle shortly after 5pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene but neither of them were taken to hospital.

The couple had a young daughter together.

Police say the deaths are not being treated as suspicious at this stage, although post mortem examinations will be carried out to determine the cause of the couple’s deaths.

SDLP councillor Jim McKeever said that the community was reeling from the news about the young parents.

“Our condolences go to their families. It was a shock for the whole community,” he said.

“Hopefully we will find out what happened and work to address the issues so that it doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“There is total shock and sadness that such young lives are lost, regardless of the circumstances.

“It’s hard to comprehend. They had their whole lives in front of them.”

Alliance councillor Rachael Ferguson added: “It’s just absolutely shocking news to hear, especially two people so young.

“I’ve been talking to people in Strathfoyle this morning and everyone is so saddened about what has happened.

“This is a very close-knit community and I’m sure those in the area will rally round the families of the young man and woman and do whatever they can to support them.

“I would like to offer my deepest sympathies to them at this time.”

Funeral notices last night paid tribute to Ms Hazlett as a “devoted mother to Lilly-May and Nevaeh Grace” as well as a dearly loved daughter and sister. Last night tributes to the young couple were also paid on social media.

One friend wrote: “Look after your two gorgeous baby girls. I’ll make sure to always make sure they know how much their Daddy and Mummy loved them.”

Another wrote: “Can’t believe this. RIP Kim, another young soul gone. I can’t believe it. We were last with each other a couple months ago.

“You’ll be missed by a lot of people.”

Ms Hazlett’s funeral service will take place on Thursday in St Peter’s Church at 2pm followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Mr Stokes’ funeral details are yet to be released.

