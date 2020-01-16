couple-turn-boring-caravan-into-dream-holiday-home-with-furniture-from-skips-and-secondhand-shops

In need of some interiors inspiration for a small space?

Take notes from Linda Bennett, 29, and her husband Chad, 29, from Singleton in New South Wales.

The couple managed to transform a plain static caravan into an incredible holiday home, using furniture from skips and secondhand shops.

Mum-of-two Linda collected cheap and unwanted furniture from any skips and secondhand shops she could find, then arranged the pieces carefully in the caravan where she holidays with Chad and their two children, Vincent, one, and Hayley, two.

The total cost of transformation came to $2,000 AUD (£1,100), well under their budget of $5,000 AUD (£2,700).

The caravan’s interiors before:

The couple bought the bare holiday caravan five months ago for $14,000 (£7,400), then spent three days a week decorating the caravan – which is in Forster, two hours away from their home.

Linda managed to save a huge chunk her budget by buying her ornaments for 26p apiece in secondhand shops and the rest of the furniture on Facebook marketplace.

Hairdresser Linda said: ‘We gutted the whole thing and painted it.

‘We had a lot of work to do because the roof needed fixing and we had no hot water.

‘We did it all with two kids running around. Chad is really handy.

‘It was really quite drab before but we absolutely love how it’s turned out.

‘It’s everything we wanted and people who visit can’t believe we were so under budget.

‘I found my bedhead in a junk pile and just cleaned it up a bit.

‘We picked up the island for the kitchen from a junk pile on the side of the road, sanded the top and painted it to look good as new.

‘I’m quite creative so I love doing things like that.

‘You don’t need to get everything brand new if you’re on a budget. You’ve just got to look in the right places.’

Along with rummaging around in vintage shops and skips, Linda and Chad made use of sales and hunted out cheap furniture on Facebook Marketplace.

The end result is stunning.

The couple plan to spend the money they’ve saved doing up the caravan on gifts for their third child, due in nine weeks, and treats for Hayley and Vincent.

Linda added: ‘You just need to know where to look.

‘We found a lot of stuff in the boxing day sales.

‘The sofa in the lounge folds into an extra bed and it’s super comfy.

‘It was only $100 on Facebook and the plates hung on the wall were 50 cents each.

‘You don’t need to get everything brand new. You can get really nice things in secondhand shops.

‘We did everything ourselves and we had the kids here the whole time because we don’t really have any family around.

‘It’s so beautiful, it’s nice to get away from everything.

‘We’re really excited about it and the kids will grow up loving it.’

