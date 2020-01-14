Couple transform rotting shed into seaside bolthole and rent it out for £3k a week

When couple Tracey Gilpin and Peter Burridge came across a cabin halfway up a cliff overlooking Whitsand Bay, it wasn’t much to look at.

But the location was so stunning, they decided they had to have it.

They bought the rotting shed for £220,000 and then spent a further £220,000 building a beautiful luxury hideaway, which they can now rent out for up to £3,150 a week.

Tracey, a teaching assistant, and Peter, a drugs analyst, hope to make £65,000 a year from renting it out – and after six years, they should have made enough to cover the costs so they can enjoy it themselves.

The original shed had been standing on the same spot for over 60 years and the only way to make it livable was to knock it down and to use the land to create something new.

Tracey, 55, said: ‘We knew the area because we live in Plymouth and Whitsand Bay as always been a favourite spot of ours.

‘We love the bay and the beach, it is just beautiful.

‘At first we assumed we couldn’t afford to buy it but after we thought, we thought that maybe if we rented it out then we could.

‘We paid £220,000 for a shed really. It was a wooden cabin that had been there since the 1950s. We bought it from the family whose parents had built it.

‘It was useable but very chilly inside as there was no insulation. It was leaking and was rotting.

‘There were no foundations, it was built on top of breeze blocks. The electrics and plumbing were old and needed doing.

‘We wanted to rent it out successfully so we thought it made sense to demolish it and start again. It is in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty so whatever we did it had to blend in with the surroundings.’

The one-bed bolthole, called Orlagh, is clad in Siberian larch wood and has a curved zinc roof.

Inside there is a double bedroom, bathroom with walk-in shower, modern kitchen, a utility area and living area with large sliding doors that make the most of the 180 degree views.

Outside, there is a patio, a hot-tub and shower.

Ms Gilpin, said: ‘It is set up for couples really. It was quite private and there is nothing in front of it at all.

‘We have a lot of glass to make the most of the views and it is very well insulated and so it gets nice and warm.

‘Outside there is a two-person hot tub.

‘It is my new favourite place. We get a fabulous view all along the bay, from the Lizard in the west to Rame Head, in the east.

‘I just wish we could spent more time in it but we have got to rent it out all year round for the net few years.’

Fleur Powell, of designers McCaren Architecture, who designed the hut, said: ‘This is no ordinary beach hut; our brief was to create a luxurious and private hideaway for couples wanting to escape it all.

‘Orlagh offers the ultimate comforts of modern life and style while being situated on the rugged and wild cliff overlooking Whitsand Bay and Rame Head peninsula.

‘Very much connecting inside and outside, the design encourages you to fully immerse yourself in the wonders of the elements, be it basking in the summer sun or snuggled up by the wood fire in a winter storm.

‘While the sea view is the real canvass, the sumptuous but clean interior of each space promises to gently excite and enrich your stay.’

Fancy staying at Orlagh?

