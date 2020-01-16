couple-take-in-60-kangaroos-and-make-pouches-out-of-sheets

A couple in an Australian town ravaged by bushfires are now caring for around 60 kangaroos in their home.

Julie Willis and Gary Wilson have been inundated with injured marsupials after firestorms ripped through the small communities of Wytaliba and Torrington.

Two people were killed and scores of homes were destroyed in the disaster, which has gripped the country since September last year.

Julie and Gary have run a kangaroo sanctuary for decades but they are now overwhelmed with kangaroos, wallabies and possums.

The couple estimate that 80% of the animals in the area have been killed.

Gary said: ‘A once prolific wildlife collection is virtually nil.’

Many of the young animals they are caring for have lost their mothers in the blazes, which scientists say have been exacerbated by climate change.

One baby wallaby’s mother had to be euthanised after the fire in Wytaliba while one of their young kangaroos lost his mum after she was hit by a car trying to find food in the ravaged land.

The pair have made makeshift pouches to replicate the mum as they try to build up the orphans’ strength.

As well as caring for the marsupials at their home, Gary goes out twice a day to put down water and food for those who have survived.

Julie told her local newspaper the Glen Innes Examiner that most of the whiptail wallabies had been lost and not many possums survived.

She added anything that made their home in the trees had been wiped out and there were ‘hardly any wallaroos.’

She said: ‘The amount of dead and blackened kangaroos and possums by the side of the road after the fire was horrific.

‘Farmers, too, lost horses, pigs, alpacas and goats.’

Across the country an estimated one billion animals have perished in the worst bushfire season on record.

Some 29 people have been killed, including Vivian Chaplain and George Nole who died in the fires at Wytaliba, New South Wales.

Across Australia around 2,500 homes and almost 16 million acres of bushland – equivalent to half the size of England – have been destroyed.

Many species have now been driven closer to extinction and the devastated koala population could soon be listed as endangered.

Yesterday, climatologist and geophysicist, Michael Mann warned Australia could become so hot and dry that its residents become ‘climate refugees.’

The country had its hottest, driest year on record in 2019 and the World Meteorological Association said it ‘set the scene for the bushfires which were so devastating to people and property, wildlife, ecosystems and the environment.

‘Unfortunately, we expect to see much more extreme weather throughout 2020 and the coming decades, fuelled by record levels of heat-trapping greenhouse gases in the atmosphere,’ they added.

Heavy rain has started to fall over parts of fire-ravaged eastern Australia with more wet weather forecast.

Firefighters said it would help in containing the dozens of fires still burning and improve the air quality in the major cities of Melbourne and Sydney, where residents have been struggling to breathe.

However, heavy downpours can pollute fresh water supplies as debris is swept into reservoirs.

They can also cause flash flooding, leaving burnt-out areas of bushland particularly vulnerable to landslips and tree felling.

Australia endures bushfires every year, but they started much earlier than normal in 2019 and have lasted far longer.

Forests and farming land were already extremely dry due to a prolonged drought, providing the foundations for the fire crisis when extreme hot weather hit well before the start of the southern summer.

Scientists say the bushfires are the type of extreme disaster the world can expect more of as global warming intensifies.