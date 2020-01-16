Couple sue neighbour for feeding their cat in four-year £20,000 legal battle

A couple launched a £20,000 legal battle with their neighbour after she refused to stop feeding their family cat.

Jackie and John Hall enlisted a top QC to sue landscape gardener and Chelsear Flower Show gold medallist Nicola Lesbirel, accusing her of adopting their Maine Coon, Ozzy, as her own.

The pedigree cat roamed freely among neighbours in the couple’s affluent west London street and Ms Lesbirel said she did ‘nothing wrong’ in giving him food – comparing him to ‘Six Dinner Sid’.

She argued Ozzy was a ‘sentient being’ with a mind of his own and ate where he liked.

But psychotherapist Jackie and company director John claimed their neighbour’s treatment of him meant Ozzy spent long periods away from their home in Hammersmith Grove, upsetting both them and their children.

They claimed Ms Lesbirel, 57, had repeatedly removed Ozzy’s collar and replaced it with one bearing her own phone number and the words: ‘My home.’

Their four-year court battle began after the couple fitted Ozzy with a GPS collar and found he was regularly wandering into their neighbour’s home.

As a result they attempted to sue the gardener for an injunction that would ban her from taking in or feeding Ozzy.

The case was due to be heard in a trial at Central London County Court, but the neighbours settled at the last minute after Ms Lesbirel made a series of legally-binding promises to restrict her interaction with Ozzy.

By this time the dispute had already run up lawyers’ bills of over £20,000.

According to claim documents filed at the court, Ozzy was bought in 2014 and from March 2015 the couple claim Ms Lesbirel – who lived a few doors down – had ‘regularly interfered’ with the cat.

They alleged Ozzy was ‘frequently away from their home for long periods’ and when he returned he appeared to have been ‘fed, groomed and cared for by someone else’.

During the row, the Halls and Ms Lesbirel sent heated letters, texts and emails including one sent by the gardener that claimed Ozzy had been a ‘fixture’ in her home for most of his life.

She wrote in a letter: ‘He is very loved and well cared for and he is very attached to his territory, and to me.

‘Surely leaving him where he is determined to be and where you can be reassured he is settled and happy and healthy is the best thing for everyone involved, both feline and human.’

Mrs Hall responded by writing: ‘He is not your cat and we are not just giving him over to you.’

Acting for the owners, Tom Weisselberg QC asked the court for an injunction banning Ms Lesbirel from letting Ozzy into her house, feeding him, putting him in a basket or box or ‘interfering’ with his collar.

In her defence to the claim, Ms Lesbirel’s barrister, Richard Bottomley, said she did not intend to deprive the Halls of the cat and that her behaviour in feeding and caring for him was acceptable.

She had not treated Ozzy as her own, he claimed, but had instead felt ‘duty-bound’ to care for him because his owner was ‘unwilling or unable to do so’.

The neighbours settled the case just before Christmas and according to the court order, which has now been made public, Ms Lesbirel has promised that she will not feed Ozzy cat food, tinned fish or meat, and will not remove his collar.

She also promised not to put him in a box or basket or to let him into her home or to invite him in, unless he is making a disturbance at the front of her flat, in which case she can carry him through and put him out back.

Feline legal experts for the Cats Protection league said: ‘We have never come across a case in which the courts have granted an injunction to prevent someone from feeding their neighbours’ cats.

‘We have been contacted from time to time by people who want to know what to do when neighbours feed their cats and, in effect, encourage the cats to relocate.

‘In practice, most people who feed other peoples’ cats do so in the well-meaning and honest belief that the cats are strays, have no owners and are hungry.

‘From a legal point of view, cats are regarded as property and an offence would be committed under the Theft Act 1968 if the ‘feeder’ dishonestly appropriated the cat with the intention of permanently depriving the owners of their cat.’