Couple ‘starved landlord to death to claim share of his £3,500,000 estate’

A ‘greedy’ husband and wife starved their live-in landlord to death in order to inherit a share of his £3.5 million estate, a court heard.

Lynda, 61, and Wayne Rickard, 64, are accused of murdering James ‘Anthony’ Sootheran, who was found dead in a bedroom at his remote Oxfordshire farmhouse in March 2014.

Mr Sootheran, 59, weighed 17 stone in his younger years, but was a shell of his former self by the time he was discovered by a doctor who had popped in to see him.

Prosecutor Oliver Saxby QC said the case involved ‘casual, opportunistic greed’ which developed into ‘something utterly routine and brazen’.

Jurors at Reading Crown Court heard the alleged victims in the case, Mr Sootheran and his mother Mary Joy Sootheran, who suffered from dementia before her death aged 92 in August 2012, were reliant on Mrs Rickard for care, but were ultimately ‘exploited’ by her.

Mr Saxby added: ‘She was eyeing a windfall. That windfall came to be dependent on Anthony Sootheran’s death. And she got impatient, and worried that the windfall might elude her.’

The couple, from Banbury, are on trial alongside Michael Dunkley, 48, Denise Neal, 39, and Shanda Robinson, 50, who are charged with fraud.

The prosecutor said Mrs Rickard had already admitted forging the wills of Mr Sootheran and his mother.

Jurors were told they entitled her to half of Mrs Sootheran’s estate, valued at just under £1.5 million, and a third of Mr Sootheran’s, worth about £3.5 million.

The court heard how the reclusive Mr Sootheran, who owned High Havens Farms, had ‘complex’ mental health issues and was prone to self-neglect – giving Mrs Rickard ‘the perfect cover for precipitating his death’.

Mr Saxby continued: ‘She achieved this by isolating him, utterly neglecting him, failing to obtain appropriate medical care for him and ultimately, depriving him of food and drink.

‘In the simplest of terms, assisted by her husband, she starved him to death, thereby securing for herself and her family the windfall she craved.’

The jury was told Mrs Rickard had also admitted four fraud charges, two counts of forgery, two counts of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, and possession of articles for use in fraud.

Mr Saxby said the Sootherans were a wealthy family that owned land in Yorkshire and had ‘substantial’ savings and investments.

They moved into High Havens Farm in 2008 to join the Rickards, who were renting the property from them.

It was agreed that Mrs Rickard would care for Mrs Sootheran, the court heard.

The jury was told she had admitted ‘helping herself’ to £50,000 to £167,000 worth of Mrs Sootheran’s money and £40,000 to £133,000 of Mr Sootheran’s ‘over a period of time’.

Mr Saxby said: ‘Lynda Rickard says that Anthony Sootheran’s demise was a consequence of how he chose to live his life and that his death was entirely coincidental to her having forged his will.

‘Instead, she did everything she could to help him and was devastated by his death.’

Jurors were told Mr Rickard denies ‘having anything to do with Mr Sootheran’s death’, adding: ‘Indeed, it is his case that he had very little to do with Anthony Sootheran full stop.’

His wife is further charged with the manslaughter of Mr Sootheran through gross negligence, while Mr Rickard is accused of causing or allowing the death of a vulnerable adult.

Mrs Rickard also denies a charge of fraud, in that she allegedly abused her position as carer for Mr Sootheran by using his money for her own purposes.

They are also both accused of a single count of fraud by false representation relating to Mrs Sootheran.

Dunkley, of Bloxham, and Neal, of Lower Tysoe, Warwickshire, are charged with one count of fraud by false representation.

It is alleged that between 28 January and 31 May 2014, they falsely claimed a will in the name of Mr Sootheran, dated 19 February 2014, was genuine.

Robinson, of Banbury, Oxfordshire, is charged with one count of fraud by false representation between 1 January 2012 and 30 September 2012.

It is alleged that Robinson falsely claimed a will in the name of Mary Joy Sootheran was genuine and had been witnessed in her presence.

She is also accused of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, which she denies.

June Alsford, 77, of Aynho, Northamptonshire, who is not standing trial, has already pleaded guilty to one count of fraud and one count of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.