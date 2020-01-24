A couple pumped roosters full of steroids then made them fight in an cockfighting ring, police say.

Justin McHone, 38, and his girlfriend Tara Gentry, 41, were arrested after police stumbled across the alleged cockfighting operation while investigating reports of shots fired at the couple’s property on January 15 in Oklahoma County, Oklahoma.

Police first arrested Brandon Oldham, 33, on an outstanding warrant for false declaration to a pawn broker then began investigating the area – which is when they found ‘several thousand dollars’ worth of stolen goods.

Officers continued to search the property and found the massive alleged cockfighting right.

‘Once we were able to do a full count of the fighting chickens from last week, I believe they inventoried over 100 birds. Some were mating pairs,’ Pottawatomie and Lincoln County District Attorney Allan Grubb told News 9.

Police also found a living area for the chickens, spurs with leather straps allegedly used for cockfighting, two pistols and drugs often used on fighting chickens.

‘These birds are going to have to be destroyed for the most part, we may be able to salvage some of the females, but the males have been doped up,’ Grubb said.

‘There is no way without extensive veterinarian testing to tell which ones have steroids in them and which ones have poisons in them.’

A woman police interviewed at the property told officers McHone’s father fought roosters, but has since died.

McHone claimed he has not forced the birds to fight in more than a year.

Both he and Gentry were arrested for instigating or encouraging cockfight, keeping place, equipment, or facilities for cockfighting, and owning, possessing, keeping or training bird fighting.

They have yet to be formally charged.