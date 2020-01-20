‘couple-forced-two-year-old-boy-to-live-in-dog-feces-covered-home’

A couple is behind bars after they forced a two-year-old boy to live in a dog feces-filled home, police said.

Joey Ridener, 30, and Tammy Hammons, 35, were arrested on Friday following a police welfare check at their home in London, Kentucky.

When officers arrived, they ‘noted a two year old male child playing in the floor around dog feces and what appeared to be urine,’ the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a statement.

The officers said the boy’s feet were ‘covered’ in dog feces, which was ‘caked’ around the his toes.

Authorities also said it appeared that the child had not bathed in days. Ridener and Hammond told police they did not remember when the child was last bathed.

According to the release, the boy was playing with a bottle of bleach and a strong odor of ammonia could be smelled throughout the home.

‘Some locations in the residence had huge piles of dog feces throughout the house and in some places up to an inch deep,’ the sheriff’s department said.

Officers also said dirty dishes were stacked up on the floor and on counter tops.

Both Ridner, who is reportedly the child’s father, and Hammons were arrested and charged with first-degree abuse of a child 12 or under.

They were booked at the Laurel County Correctional Center, but jail records indicate they may have been released as of Monday evening.