Couple embrace 1890 Benton Park home with an interesting connection

On the open second floor, built-in shelves line the railings overlooking the living room below. Plants fill the light-flooded space.

The open second floor space serves as a comfortable TV room in Will and Megan Rogers’ home in Benton Park.

Will and Megan’s master bedroom is bright and airy in neutral shades of gray.

A previous owner opened up the kitchen to create a large island that flows into a small dining space and adjacent sitting room.

The formal dining room features high ceilings and original hardwood floors. The dining set came from Megan’s childhood home and the chandelier came with the house.

A cushioned window seat makes a perfect reading nook at the top of the stairs.

The large painting over the fireplace in the living room is by artist Jak Ruiz, purchased from a friend’s New York gallery. The couple recently picked up these Victorian era velvet-covered chairs at the Big Bend antique mall.

The cozy and inviting third-floor guest room has seen a regular rotation of out-of-town visitors since the Rogers’ moved in. “Everybody loves St. Louis,” Megan says.

Large leaded glass windows are a distinguishing feature in the living room. Woven leather chairs from Safavieh Couture flank a backgammon board purchased by Will’s grandfather for his grandmother in India in the 1940s. The end tables and lamps are from West Elm.

Will and Megan Rogers have lived all over the country, thanks to careers in the hospitality industry. He’s originally from Connecticut, and she’s from Texas, but they met in New York City while both were working there. From New York, they moved to Austin, Texas, and then to Miami, where they were living when Will first met with the developer of the Last Hotel, which opened last year in downtown St. Louis.Sometime during the meeting, Will realized it was a job interview, but when the CEO asked if he had any interest in moving to St. Louis, he replied, “absolutely not.” It wasn’t until he flew in to visit the property and experience the city that he became convinced.“I fell in love with the history of the city and the old architecture and buildings,” Will says. “I left the hotel, and within 15 minutes of walking up Washington Avenue, I called Megan and said, ‘We’re moving to St. Louis.’”The Rogerses relocated in September 2018, renting an apartment in the Central West End while they frequented open houses across the area before narrowing their search to Benton Park and Lafayette Square.“Will grew up in a house that was over 100 years old, and I’ve always loved the charm and uniqueness and weight of an old home. It feels different,” Megan says. “This seemed like the city to do it in.”

A green velvet sofa from World Market adds a pop of color in the living room. Next to the sofa is the antique armoire the Rogerses purchased for the house shortly after their offer was accepted.Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

By January 2019, they’d seen a lot of houses and, though they weren’t quite ready to buy, they met with a real estate agent to begin establishing a relationship. Four days later, a beautifully updated, 1890-built home in Benton Park popped up on Zillow. Intrigued, Will and Megan were the first to see it before it even went on the market.“We walked in the front door, and it just felt really good. It had all the details that made it special,” Will says. The house checked nearly all of the boxes on the couple’s wish list, and they put an offer in immediately. Before the deal was even done, they purchased an antique tiger wood armoire at a shop in the Central West End, picturing where they’d place it in the house.Known as the John Schieck House, it was originally built for Schieck, a local tailor, but had numerous owners over its 130 years. The most recent owner passed down a binder to the couple detailing the home’s entire history of residents and sales. Their purchase felt even more serendipitous when they discovered that its 1952 owner worked for the International Shoe Co. — the downtown building that is now the site of the Last Hotel, which brought the couple to St. Louis.“You can tell that it was loved by all of its owners,” Megan says.With all of the charm and many of the great details of its original Victorian period, the house has been updated over the years to give it a more modern flow and sensibility. The main level features beautifully preserved original hardwood floors, thick moldings, period fireplaces, oversized pocket doors and huge windows that flood the space with light.

One of its previous owners cut a perfect square through the living room ceiling, opening it to the second floor and framing it with railings to create an atrium feel. The kitchen was also opened up to an informal dining area leading into a small sitting room that the Rogerses use to listen to and play music.A cozy window seat at the top of the staircase is the perfect reading nook, leading into a bright and open TV room where built-in bookshelves overlook the living room below. The updated master suite is also light and airy with a modern master bath featuring both a shower and sunken tub.With the house mostly updated, Will and Megan have made only cosmetic changes such as painting rooms, adding a feature wall of colorful wallpaper in the kitchen dining area and replacing the second floor carpet with new hardwood. They are in the process of replacing the flooring on the two-room third floor, which includes a home office and a comfortably appointed guest room where many of their out-of-town family and friends have stayed.The couple’s collected style is a perfect match for the home’s blend of old and new. It includes everything from antiques to modern pieces to family heirlooms and artwork by local artists from the cities where they’ve lived.“Rather than getting hung up on a particular theme or time period, we were more interested in adding pieces we found beauty and joy in and letting that become the narrative of our home,” explains Megan. “We’ve been collecting pieces and treasures along our journey and our house really reflects our whole story.”

Will and Megan Rogers pose for a photo in their home in Benton Park.Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Will and Megan RogersAges • He’s 42; she’s 38.Occupations • Will is the director of food and beverage at the Last Hotel, and Megan is the leasing manager for the Barton in Clayton.Home • Benton ParkFamily • Will and Megan share their home with their Chihuahua, Sam, and their two cats, Oliver and Oscar.

