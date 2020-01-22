couple-create-wall-of-crisps-for-their-wedding-guests-and-it-goes-down-a-treat

Forget a flower wall, this couple has found something even more Insta-worthy for their wedding.

Snack-loving newlyweds Charlotte and Gavin Bell from Dunfermline, Scotland created an amazing DIY ‘crisp wall’ for their wedding and it went down a treat.

The wall – which cost only £75 to make – featured 200 bags of crisps so attendees could grab whatever they liked.

The simple structure, made from timber and chicken wire, took less than two hours to build and paint, and the crisps were pegged on it before guests arrived at the reception.

After sharing the genius idea on social media, Charlotte has been inundated with messages from people across the country who are even asking to rent the crisp wall for their own nuptials.

Teacher Charlotte said: ‘I’ve always been crisp-obsessed and everyone I know loves snacking, so the idea came about when Gavin’s sister suggested we should have a cart of crisps at the venue, instead of a candy cart.

‘I wanted to put my own twist on it, so we put our heads together and had the idea to make a wall full of crisp packets for people to pick from.’

The couple tried to offer a wide range of crisp options so people could munch on their faves, but some brands were harder to find than others.

Charlotte said: ‘I went for a theme of retro crisps, so the most stressful part was trying to track down particular brands.

‘I couldn’t find where to buy Tangy Toms, so we had Discos, Space Raiders, Wheat Crunchies and Twiglets, as well as some more general Walkers ones.’

As long as they had the elite level prawn cocktail, we’re sure guests were happy.

She added: ‘Our guests loved the idea, it was hilarious because everyone just kept going back for more, even while they were dancing they were asking if they could go and get a bag of crisps.

‘Everyone even went home in their taxis with a bag!’

Charlotte and Gavin, an engineer, took around two hours to build the crisp wall, spending only £50 altogether on timber, chicken wire, and pegs, and used spare navy blue paint leftover from decorating their home.

With the most important part being the crisps, Charlotte shopped around for classic brands and spent £25 in total on 200 bags.

After the crisp wall went down so well at her wedding, Charlotte posted a picture of it on a Facebook page as someone was asking for ideas about alternatives to evening food at weddings.

The image was then picked up by a popular wedding Instagram page and went viral, with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments of people marveling at the brilliant creation.

Charlotte added: ‘Gavin didn’t think it would be so popular and he now realises it was an ingenious idea.

‘I wasn’t expecting all the comments from people, and I’ve got some messages asking if people can buy or rent the frame.

‘But I think I’m going to keep it for my 30th birthday and just keep using it at different milestone events!’

