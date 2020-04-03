county-by-county-covid-19-data-provides-snapshot-of-spread

by: Ben Bradley

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 / 05: 48 PM CDT

/ Updated: Apr 3, 2020 / 05: 48 PM CDT

CHICAGO – While the lack of testing has created holes, the data still provides a snapshot of the spread of COVID-19 county-by-county through the area.

WGN Investigates has been pouring over it to detail the impact of COVID-19 in our area.

Chicago is the local epicenter, with at least 3,427 confirmed cases and at least 43 deaths. The rest of the area breaks down as follows.

Suburban Cook – 1,992 cases, 57 deathsLake, Ill – 542 cases, 2 deathsMcHenry – 81 cases, 3 deathsKane – 154 cases, 8 deathsWill – 395 cases, 8 deathsDuPage – 436 cases, 13 deathsLake, Ind – 244, 7 deaths

It’s been six days since suburban nurse Adriana Sanchez went to a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility for health care workers. Still, she does not have an answer.

“No one really is 100-percent sure where our tests were sent,” Sanchez said. “They think it was Quest not they’re not for sure. I don’t know who to turn to get answers.”

Sanchez’s testing troubles, and the fact so few people are able to get tested, illustrate why truly tracking the virus’ spread has been proven difficult.

Many people have asked about the virus’wildly different impact on people. In suburban Cook County, the health department reports on the severity of cases.

121 people were hospitalized in intensive care, 259 were hospitalized but did not require intensive care. The majority of confirmed cases, 473, were never hospitalized.

Nurse Adriana Sanchez is among them, but she cannot return to work until her test results come back.

“It’s just really frustrating. I’d like to know for sure, that was the whole point of being tested,” she said.

State health officials said they are aware of the testing delays.