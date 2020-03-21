Country Music legend Kenny Rogers Has Passed Away at 81 ! Huge Loss For The Music Industry. But did he die because of coronavirus? Read to find out.

Today, the world faced a huge loss as a family of country music icon Kenny Rogers confirmed early Saturday that the singer-songwriter has passed away at the age of 81. This is indeed a moment of immense sadness and loss for the music industry.

Country Music Singer and Songwriter Kenny Rogers Have Passed Away!

A representative has issued an official statement stating that the iconic singer had died causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. Soon after this sad news, the reverence for Rogers rippled immediately across social media in the wake of his tragic passing. Fans took to Twitter to write a heartfelt post about the loss of a musical legend.

However, due to the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 virus, the family is planning a small private service with a public memorial slated for a later date to ensure everyone’s safety. Take a look at the official statement posted on the Twitter account by his family.

The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10: 25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. https://t.co/adxAgiMW2s pic.twitter.com/nggWiiotMT — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) March 21, 2020

The iconic singer has won three prestigious Grammys throughout his 60-year career and was also the leading star of a series of television movies based on The Gambler. The singer was indeed and of a kind and will forever rule our heart’s through his work.

We would always remember the Houston native musical performer with the husky voice and silver beard who sold as many as tens of millions of records and won three Grammys in his career. He was nothing less of a legend whose music speaks a thousand words for music lovers all around the globe even today.