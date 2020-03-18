Counting On – Joy Anna Duggar Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby Number Two After Suffering Heartbreaking Miscarriage

Counting On star Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband, Austin Forsyth, have revealed that they are expecting their second child. The happy news comes nine months after the couple lost a pregnancy due to a heartbreaking miscarriage.

The couple announced their baby news on Instagram, and they also posted a video on their new YouTube channel, Follow the Forsyths.

“Yes… it’s true! @austin4site and I are PREGNANT again! It’s been quite the crazy journey these last few months, but we are so thankful that mom and baby are healthy!” wrote the 22-year-old.

In the video, the couple revealed that they were due the second week of August, and they also announced that they were having a baby girl.

Duggar and Forsyth tied the knot in May 2017, and exactly nine months later – in February 2018 – they welcomed their first child, Gideon. In May 2019, the couple announced that they were pregnant again, but just a few weeks later they told their fans that they had suffered a miscarriage.

The couple posted pics from the hospital and told fans that doctors couldn’t find a heartbeat when they went in for their 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal.

“We named her Annabell Elise,” Duggar wrote on Instagram in July. “Annabell means ‘God has favored me,’ and Elise means ‘God satisfies.’ What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.”

The sad news came in the middle of a Duggar baby boom. In 2019, five Duggar women gave birth. In May, Jessa and Ben Seewald welcomed daughter Ivy Jane. In October, cousin Amy Duggar and Dillon King welcomed their first child, a son they named Daxton.

In November, Josh and Anna Duggar had baby Maryella, their sixth child, Joe Duggar and Kendra Caldwell welcomed their second child, a daughter they named Addison, and Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Bella.

Then, in January 2020, John David Duggar and Abbie Burnett welcomed their first child, a daughter named Grace.

Through it all, Joy Anna Duggar has continued to support her family members as they have added to their families.

“It’s not like I’m upset that I’ve lost my baby,” Joy-Anna told Us Weekly in November “I still am excited for them. But you think, ‘What would my baby look like? What would she be like? I was praying that the Lord would help me be excited for them. And I can honestly say that … I’m super excited for them. But I try and ask them a lot how they’re doing, how they’re feeling because this is an exciting time. They have little blessings that they’re adding to their family.”

New episodes of Counting On will return to TLC later this year.



